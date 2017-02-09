Governor Cuomo Announces More Than $4...

Governor Cuomo Announces More Than $40 Million to Upgrade Local Wastewater Systems

Governor Cuomo announced the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved more than $40 million in grants and interest-free and low-cost loans to support vital wastewater infrastructure projects across New York State. Grants and interest-free and low-cost loans provide taxpayer savings for Long Island, North Country and mid-Hudson communities.

