Goodbye Menands, hello again Albany
Three of our children went through Menands Union Free School District , four of them played baseball, lacrosse and skied out of this 110 year old beauty as Katie and I passed through the glorious middle years. Like all good things, time passes on and the effort to maintain 2,800 square feet became more of a chore than it was worth, especially with all of the children moved on to their adult phase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
|Empire State takeover basketball
|Sun
|101 ball
|2
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Feb 9
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16)
|Feb 7
|Pig in a blanket
|2
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Feb 7
|Rufus
|29
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC