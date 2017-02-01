Goals for bus to Albany train station discussed

THE BENNINGTON BANNERBarbara Donovan, public transit program manager at VTrans, shows a map of Albany, N.Y. where the train and bus station is to a small group at the Manchester Town Hall on Jan. 24. MANCHESTER - Progress continues with the Vermont Agency of Transportation in hopes of establishing a bus route from Manchester to the Albany/Rensselaer, N.Y. train station. Mark Anders, a regional planner from the Bennington County Regional Council and Barbara Donovan, public transit program manager at VTrans spoke with about nine community members at the Manchester Town Hall on Jan. 24 about what they wish to see happen with the project in the future.

