Gianaris hits back at Klein, says IDC enables GOP, Trump
Sen. Michael Gianaris, center, and Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, to his left, talk with the media following the the mass exit of Senate Democrats during session on Wednesday, May 6, 2015, at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. A day after Independent Dempcratic Conference leader Jeff Klein suggested the chamber's mainline Democrats are sore losers trying to offload blame for ballot-box disappointments, Sen. Michael Gianaris appeared on WCNY's "Capitol Pressroom" to accuse the IDC of helping enable Republican control of the Senate, which in turn supports what Gianaris characterized as President Donald Trump's un-American agenda on everything from immigration to reproductive rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
