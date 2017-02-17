Forecasters eye temperatures in 60s by Thursday in Albany area
The temperature will rise into the mid 40s on Tuesday but that's merely an appetizer for the blast of warmth that's headed this way. As for Tuesday, forecasters say the sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds during the morning but clouds will take over as the day moves on.
