Flutist Irvin Gilman, chamber ensemble founder, died earlier this

Irvin Gilman, the flutist and saxophonist who co-founded Capitol Chamber Artists more than 40 years ago, died on Feb. 2. A longtime and much-loved member of the region's classical music community, he would have turned 91 this Wednesday, March 1. The news was announced by his wife of 35 years and CCA co-founder, violinist Mary Lou Saetta. The complete obituary is below.

