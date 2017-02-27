Fired SUNY Poly employees paid nearly $115,000
A view of the ZEN building, left, and the NanoFab X building on the campus of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering at SUNY Polytechnic Institute on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. less A view of the ZEN building, left, and the NanoFab X building on the campus of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering at SUNY Polytechnic Institute on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (Paul ... more Four former SUNY Polytechnic Institute employees who were fired back in November received a total of nearly $115,000 in lump sum payments in exchange for their silence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Marta
|20,853
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|15 hr
|caliviado
|2
|opana (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC