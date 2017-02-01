Expect a windy, seasonably cold Friday in Albany area
Capital Region residents should expect brisk winds and temperatures from the teens to lower 30s Friday, the National Weather Service reports. Lake-effect snow will impact portions of the western Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley into the weekend.
