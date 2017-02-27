Elia, Schneiderman remind school districts to protect immigrant
Ngameh, of Albany, originally from Thailand, 8, left, and Sehail Mohamad, of Albany, originally from Afghanistan, 7, play on monkey bars on Nov. 9, 2015 in Albany, N.Y. State officials are reminding New York school districts of their duty to uphold the rights of immigrant students and protect student data following news last week of President Trump's plan to arrest and deport large numbers of undocumented immigrants. State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia issued guidance to districts on Monday outlining their legal obligations when it comes to assisting federal officials who are seeking to gain access to immigrant students and their records.
