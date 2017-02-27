Elia, Schneiderman remind school dist...

Elia, Schneiderman remind school districts to protect immigrant

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Ngameh, of Albany, originally from Thailand, 8, left, and Sehail Mohamad, of Albany, originally from Afghanistan, 7, play on monkey bars on Nov. 9, 2015 in Albany, N.Y. State officials are reminding New York school districts of their duty to uphold the rights of immigrant students and protect student data following news last week of President Trump's plan to arrest and deport large numbers of undocumented immigrants. State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia issued guidance to districts on Monday outlining their legal obligations when it comes to assisting federal officials who are seeking to gain access to immigrant students and their records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr democrat 20,857
News Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop Mon caliviado 2
opana (Aug '07) Feb 24 Mee 174
News Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam... Feb 24 JohnInToronto 2
News SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again Feb 22 No nano for you 4
Similitudes (Dec '15) Feb 20 anonymous 66
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Feb 19 Dismayed 53
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC