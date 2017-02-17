Druthers again wins big at Mac-n-Cheese Bowl
Druthers Brewing again won first place in both people's-choice voting and from the judges on Saturday in the eighth annual Mac-n-Cheese Bowl, repeating last year's results. The brewpub, with locations in Albany and Saratoga Springs, continued a streak of several years of being at or among the top finishers of the competition, a benefit for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|mexico
|20,844
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Dismayed
|53
|Liberals have gone kooky
|Sat
|Anne Ominous
|2
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Lou
|7
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Feb 15
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Free Roof For A Family In Need!
|Feb 14
|sandul12
|1
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|Feb 13
|Jojo
|147
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC