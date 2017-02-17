Druthers again wins big at Mac-n-Cheese Bowl

Druthers Brewing again won first place in both people's-choice voting and from the judges on Saturday in the eighth annual Mac-n-Cheese Bowl, repeating last year's results. The brewpub, with locations in Albany and Saratoga Springs, continued a streak of several years of being at or among the top finishers of the competition, a benefit for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

