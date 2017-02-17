Consumer 30 mins ago 1:22 p.m.Bag tax? N.Y. panel to eye plastic fix
ALBANY, N.Y. A battle over plastic bags in New York City could ultimately force a change in your grocery store routine. Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week signed into law a measure blocking a 5 cent fee on plastic bags in New York City, despite the city council approving the tax last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Liberals have gone kooky
|11 hr
|Anne Ominous
|2
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|23 hr
|Lou
|7
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Feb 15
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Free Roof For A Family In Need!
|Feb 14
|sandul12
|1
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|Feb 13
|Jojo
|147
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 12
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC