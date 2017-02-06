Common Council Approves New City Clerk
The vacant position of Albany city clerk was filled with the appointment of Gerald Campbell Jr. by the Common Council Monday evening. Having served as the deputy clerk for the past two and a half years, Campbell's transition was approved by the council with a unanimous vote.
