Colonie approves joint effort with Albany on 1st Prize Center
The Town Board voted Thursday night to approve a joint oversight body to examine a plan for redeveloping the former 1st Prize Center meatpacking plant. The unusual step will create a 5-member body made up of officials from both the town and city to oversee planning and zoning issues for the 32-acre site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Robello
|20,833
|Liberals have gone kooky
|18 hr
|Trumpster
|1
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Free Roof For A Family In Need!
|Feb 14
|sandul12
|1
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|Feb 13
|Jojo
|147
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 12
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
|Empire State takeover basketball
|Feb 12
|101 ball
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC