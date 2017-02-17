Cold cases: 2 bodies discovered in woods just 5 miles apart likely related
Feb. 18--Two red-headed young women disappeared in the early 2000s from mobile home parks in Milton. Years later, hunters found their remains less than five miles apart, hidden deep in the woods of Greenfield.
