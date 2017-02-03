Clear sky and then a sloppy mess hits Albany area

View of downtown Albany, including Albany Capital Center, bottom center, seen from Corning Tower on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. View of downtown Albany, including Albany Capital Center, bottom center, seen from Corning Tower on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. View of Arbor Hill and Saint Joseph's Church, right, from Corning Tower on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. View of Arbor Hill and Saint Joseph's Church, right, from Corning Tower on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A person uses an ice sail boat on Friday, Feb. 3 2017 in Round Lake, N.Y. A person uses an ice sail boat on Friday, Feb. 3 2017 in Round Lake, N.Y. A person walks out on Round Lake with a dog while another person uses an ice sail boat on Friday, Feb. 3 2017 in Round Lake, N.Y. A person walks out on Round Lake with a dog while another person uses an ice sail boat on Friday, Feb. 3 2017 in Round ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.