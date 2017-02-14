Charged developer also built Crystal Run projects
The developer for two projects in the Hudson Valley that the Cuomo administration awarded $25 million - even though they were already being built - was Columbia Development, the Albany-based firm whose principal is facing a state bid-rigging charge in a unrelated matter. Albany developer Joseph Nicolla is arraigned on state charges in Albany City Court on Monday, Sept.
