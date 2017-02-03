Chamber president on leave
Albany, NY - March 10, 2016 - - Capital Region Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Steiner, Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Michael O'Sullivan and Capital Region Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Eagan during the Annual Dinner of the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. ORG XMIT: 01 less Albany, NY - March 10, 2016 - - Capital Region Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Steiner, Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce President ... more Capital Region Chamber President Chuck Steiner is on medical leave after he was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare, degenerative and fatal brain disorder.
