Capital Tonight: February 9

Capital Tonight: February 9

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Your News Now

On this episode of Capital Tonight: reports on the governor's response to the snow storm impacting eastern New York, details from lawmakers regarding the governor's plans to lower property taxes, and western New York leaders weigh in on sanctuary cities. Interviews with Don Levy from the Siena Research Institute, Heather Briccetti from the Business Council of New York, University at Albany interim president James Stellar, and president of CUNY's Professional Staff Congress Barbara Bowen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) 2 hr Huntingtons Disease 52
Empire State takeover basketball 3 hr 101 ball 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Gwyen 20,821
News Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11) Thu Ablank 5
News Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08) Feb 8 Maylynn 268
Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16) Feb 7 Pig in a blanket 2
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Feb 7 Rufus 29
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Albany County was issued at February 12 at 6:27AM EST

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC