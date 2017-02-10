Capital Tonight: February 9

On this episode of Capital Tonight: reports on the governor's response to the snow storm impacting eastern New York, details from lawmakers regarding the governor's plans to lower property taxes, and western New York leaders weigh in on sanctuary cities. Interviews with Don Levy from the Siena Research Institute, Heather Briccetti from the Business Council of New York, University at Albany interim president James Stellar, and president of CUNY's Professional Staff Congress Barbara Bowen.

