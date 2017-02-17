Canton and Massena residents named to dean's list at College of Saint Rose in Albany
Katherine Christy of Canton and Kathleen Kassian of Massena were recently named to the dean's list at the College of Saint Rose in Albany for the fall 2016 semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Lou
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Liberals have gone kooky
|Thu
|Trumpster
|1
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Feb 15
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Free Roof For A Family In Need!
|Feb 14
|sandul12
|1
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|Feb 13
|Jojo
|147
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 12
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC