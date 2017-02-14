Canisius Students Lobby in Albany for...

Canisius Students Lobby in Albany for Expansion of Tuition Assistance Programs

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

A group of Canisius College students will talk with state lawmakers in Albany Tuesday about the need for more tuition assistance programs, so students can attend private colleges. It's a response to Gov. Cuomo's proposal make public colleges tuition free for families making less than $125,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 54 min Hillary Vomit 20,827
Free Roof For A Family In Need! 4 hr sandul12 1
Exalgo (Jul '10) Mon Jojo 147
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Sun Huntingtons Disease 52
Empire State takeover basketball Sun 101 ball 2
News Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11) Feb 9 Ablank 5
News Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08) Feb 8 Maylynn 268
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC