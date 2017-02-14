Canisius Students Lobby in Albany for Expansion of Tuition Assistance Programs
A group of Canisius College students will talk with state lawmakers in Albany Tuesday about the need for more tuition assistance programs, so students can attend private colleges. It's a response to Gov. Cuomo's proposal make public colleges tuition free for families making less than $125,000.
