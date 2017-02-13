Buried in snow: Now the work begins
Brett Pavlus of Gloversville clears snow off the entrance to his driveway on First Avenue in Gloversville on Monday. The dog days of winter are making their mark - with plenty of snow to go around - highlighted by Sunday's latest storm that left vehicles stranded and area schools on delays today.
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|58 min
|guess what
|20,826
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|22 hr
|Jojo
|147
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
|Empire State takeover basketball
|Sun
|101 ball
|2
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Feb 9
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16)
|Feb 7
|Pig in a blanket
|2
