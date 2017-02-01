Blast felt in downtown Albany
The incident happened at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of State Street and Broadway, a part of the neighborhood that includes SUNY headquarters and the U.S. District Court House. National Grid crews were called to the scene and it appears an underground cable may have burned, utility spokesman Patrick Stella said.
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Tue
|crate0308
|6
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Mon
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Any ladies ?
|Jan 30
|Vinnie
|1
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Jan 30
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
