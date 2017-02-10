Big Capital Region doctors' groups plan merger by summer

Joan Regan Hayner, CEO of CapitalCare Medical Group, LLC, left, and Shirish Parikh, CEO of Community Care Physicians, P.C., hold a press conference to announce their intent to consolidate on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less Joan Regan Hayner, CEO of CapitalCare Medical Group, LLC, left, and Shirish Parikh, CEO of Community Care Physicians, P.C., hold a press conference to announce their intent to consolidate on Friday, Feb. 10, ... more Joan Regan Hayner, CEO of CapitalCare Medical Group, LLC, left, and Shirish Parikh, CEO of Community Care Physicians, P.C., hold a press conference to announce their intent to consolidate on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less Joan Regan Hayner, CEO of CapitalCare Medical Group, LLC, left, and Shirish Parikh, CEO of Community Care Physicians, P.C., hold a press conference to announce their intent to consolidate on Friday, Feb. 10, ...

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.