Bethlehem Central School District bus driver accused of having child porn
Police say they received a tip from the Computer Crime Unit of the State Police that someone with an IP address located in Albany was downloading child pornography After an investigation, police arrested and charged David Haverly, 66, of Albany, N.Y., with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. Police say Haverly was employed as a bus driver for the Bethlehem Central School District.
