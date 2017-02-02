ArtBeat: What To See
The World After January 20, 2017: Works by Contemporary Artists and Poets @ Palmer Gallery , Poughkeepsie. An exhibition of poems, painting, prints, posters, documentary photography, political cartoons and works on paper by regional artists as they contemplate the future after the 2016 presidential election.
