APNewsBreak: New York pays $3M to fam...

APNewsBreak: New York pays $3M to family of molested boy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

In this Aug. 17, 2010 photo, Stephen DeProspero, right, stands alongside attorney Frank Policelli in Oneida County Court in Utica, N.Y., as he is arraigned on charges of predatory sexual assault against a young child. New York state is paying $3 million to the family of a developmentally disabled boy who DeProspero repeatedly molested when he was a staffer at a state-run group home where the boy was a resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again 24 min Tumbleweeds 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun mexico 20,845
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Sun Dismayed 53
Liberals have gone kooky Sat Anne Ominous 2
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Feb 17 Lou 7
Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10) Feb 15 Peter Gerdine 38
Free Roof For A Family In Need! Feb 14 sandul12 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC