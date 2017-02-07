Albany welcomes Spa Wellington
The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan held a ribbon cutting for Spa Wellington Tuesday. The spa, at 140 State St., is the latest retail tenant in Wellington Row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
