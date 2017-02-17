Albany school for immigrant, refugee kids could open this fall
Albany Public School North albany Academy on North Pearl Street in Albany, New York 3/22/2007 TIMES UNION STAFF PHOTO--MICHAEL P. FARRELL--Albany Public School North albany Academy on North Pearl Street in Albany, New York 3/22/2007 Over the past decade, the number of students learning to speak English in the Albany City School District has soared from 300 to 1,300. Much of the growth has come in just the past year, with 364 new students arriving since June of last year.
