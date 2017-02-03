Albany police: Woman, 21, dead in hit and run
Albany police are searching for an SUV involved in a fatal are hit-and-run pedestrian crash that killed a 21-year-old woman early Saturday morning in Washington Park. Police say they responded to a call around 4 a.m. to Washington Park Road near New Scotland Avenue for a report of a person hit by a vehicle.
