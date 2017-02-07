Albany police: SUV stolen with sleeping toddler inside
A mother, who left her sleeping toddler in a running car while she went into a dollar store Tuesday morning, came outside to find her car and daughter were gone, city police said. Shortly after the mother called 911, a detective found the car nearby with the 2-year-old girl inside and apparently unharmed, Albany police spokesman Officer Steve Smith said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|44 min
|Rufus
|29
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Albany Housing 200 South Pearl Street, Corrupti... (Feb '12)
|17 hr
|penny soto
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|crate0308
|6
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Any ladies ?
|Jan 30
|Vinnie
|1
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Jan 30
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC