Albany police: SUV stolen with sleeping toddler inside

A mother, who left her sleeping toddler in a running car while she went into a dollar store Tuesday morning, came outside to find her car and daughter were gone, city police said. Shortly after the mother called 911, a detective found the car nearby with the 2-year-old girl inside and apparently unharmed, Albany police spokesman Officer Steve Smith said.

