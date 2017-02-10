Albany police push probe of Clinton Avenue homicide
Detectives believe the 25-year-old man shot dead inside a Clinton Avenue home early Sunday morning knew his killer, city police said Monday. Officers arrived at the home, located between Henry Johnson Boulevard and N. Swan Street, at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reporting a shooting, Albany police spokesman Officer Steve Smith said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
|Empire State takeover basketball
|Sun
|101 ball
|2
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Feb 9
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16)
|Feb 7
|Pig in a blanket
|2
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Feb 7
|Rufus
|29
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC