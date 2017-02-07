Albany police investigating 2 officers after bar fight
City police are internally investigating two officers who allegedly got into a bar fight Jan. 29, acting police Chief Robert Sears said Tuesday. The two officers, who have not been named, were off-duty when they were were involved in a "physical altercation" with several other patrons inside Junior's Bar and Grill on Madison Avenue, Sears said.
