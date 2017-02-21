Albany police chase ends in crash, mi...

Albany police chase ends in crash, minor injuries, arrest

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Shakir Redmon, 26, of Albany is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle. less Shakir Redmon, 26, of Albany is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor unlawful fleeing of a ... more ALBANY - A brief police chase ended in a rollover crash Wednesday night and the driver's arrest, city police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
opana (Aug '07) 8 hr Nockzoe 172
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
News SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again Wed No nano for you 4
Similitudes (Dec '15) Feb 20 anonymous 66
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Feb 19 Dismayed 53
Liberals have gone kooky Feb 18 Anne Ominous 2
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Feb 17 Lou 7
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,104,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC