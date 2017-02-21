Albany police chase ends in crash, minor injuries, arrest
Shakir Redmon, 26, of Albany is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle. less Shakir Redmon, 26, of Albany is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor unlawful fleeing of a ... more ALBANY - A brief police chase ended in a rollover crash Wednesday night and the driver's arrest, city police said.
