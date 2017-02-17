Albany police: Armed robbery suspect arrested
Jonathan Smith is accused of robbing a person at gunpoint at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 13 in front of an Old Hickory Drive apartment, the arrest report states. Smith and two other unknown suspects allegedly displayed a knife and gun before shoving their hands into the victim's pockets to steal $205 in cash, according to police records.
