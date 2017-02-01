Albany man who vanished before verdict off to prison
The 41-year-old city man vanished while a jury weighed whether to convict him of drug charges in August but he was found late last years and sentenced to five years in state prison on Wednesday. The jury convicted Kirley of two felony drug possession charges but Kirkley, who was out on bail, did not return to court for the verdict.
