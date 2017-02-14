Albany firefighter recruitment resche...

Albany firefighter recruitment rescheduled for Thursday

Read more: Albany Times Union

City Hall will host a recruitment and information session for those interested in becoming an Albany city firefighter on Thursday. City officials from the fire department and the Civil Service Office will be on hand to answer questions during the meet-and-greet open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the rotunda of City Hall at 24 Eagle St. in Albany.

