Albany County Sheriff's Office adds 7th police dog
Albany County Sheriff's Deputy Rice, a German shepherd, is the newest addition to the sheriff's team of seven police dogs. Here, Rice poses with a chew toy on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|opana (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|7 hr
|JohnInToronto
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
|Liberals have gone kooky
|Feb 18
|Anne Ominous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC