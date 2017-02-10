Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis and T...

Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis and Treatment Market by Diagnostic Types Forecast Upto 2020

Acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market is estimated to reach a market worth of USD 1.9 billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2014 to 2020. Acute ischemic strokes imply the loss of brain function created by the lack of blood supply to the brain.

