A rendering of the proposed Department of Health building at the SUNY Poly campus in Albany

The Cuomo administration signed off a little over a year ago to build a new, $500 million public health complex at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany that would have included the state's Wadsworth Center and private sector companies like IBM. Plans for the project, obtained by the Times Union, show a massive, 600,000-square-foot building as well as a parking garage for 1,200 cars on SUNY Poly's Fuller Road campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.