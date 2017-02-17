A feast for many

Bowl of mac-n-Cheese at Valente's Restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 in Watervliet, N.Y. Bowl of mac-n-Cheese at Valente's Restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 in Watervliet, N.Y. From left, Paul Valente, Jack Valente and Andy Valente pose with a bowl of Mac-n-Cheese at Valente's Restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 in Watervliet, N.Y. From left, Paul Valente, Jack Valente and Andy Valente pose with a bowl of Mac-n-Cheese at Valente's Restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 in Watervliet, N.Y. Michelle Spain, a sous chef at Druthers Brewing Company, poses with a skillet of their French onion mac and cheese on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Michelle Spain, a sous chef at Druthers Brewing Company, poses with a skillet of their French onion mac and cheese on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A view of a skillet of French onion mac and cheese at Druthers Brewing Company on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.