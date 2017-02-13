a As You Area to open in Albany

A Q&A will follow with filmmakers including Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who directed the movie and co-wrote it with his fellow Albany Free School graduate, Madison Harrison. A gritty, poignant and subtly acted teen drama exploring sex and identity, "As You Are" stars Owen Campbell , Amandla Stenberg , Charlie Heaton and Mary Stuart Masterson .

