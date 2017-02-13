a As You Area to open in Albany
A Q&A will follow with filmmakers including Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who directed the movie and co-wrote it with his fellow Albany Free School graduate, Madison Harrison. A gritty, poignant and subtly acted teen drama exploring sex and identity, "As You Are" stars Owen Campbell , Amandla Stenberg , Charlie Heaton and Mary Stuart Masterson .
Read more at Albany Times Union.
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Jojo
|147
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
|Empire State takeover basketball
|Sun
|101 ball
|2
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Feb 9
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16)
|Feb 7
|Pig in a blanket
|2
