86-Year-Old Man Dies In Fire At His Rural Upstate NY Home

State police say an investigation is underway after a fire tore through a rural upstate New York home, killing the man 86-year-old who lived there. Troopers say they responded around 5 a.m. Monday to a 911 call reporting a house fire in the Otsego County town of Cherry Valley, 50 miles west of Albany.

