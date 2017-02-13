86-Year-Old Man Dies In Fire At His Rural Upstate NY Home
State police say an investigation is underway after a fire tore through a rural upstate New York home, killing the man 86-year-old who lived there. Troopers say they responded around 5 a.m. Monday to a 911 call reporting a house fire in the Otsego County town of Cherry Valley, 50 miles west of Albany.
