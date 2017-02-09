3000 flights cancelled as snowstorm hits US

NEWJERSEY : Airlines canceled nearly 3,000 flights, winter storm warnings stretched from Maine to Maryland and salt trucks were deployed across the region on Thursday as the season's most dangerous snow event rolled into the Northeastern region of US. Parts of central Pennsylvania had already picked up eight inches early Thursday, with northern Jersey hit with up to five inches, Albany, N.Y., recorded four inches of snow in one hour sources reported.

