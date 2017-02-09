3000 flights cancelled as snowstorm hits US
NEWJERSEY : Airlines canceled nearly 3,000 flights, winter storm warnings stretched from Maine to Maryland and salt trucks were deployed across the region on Thursday as the season's most dangerous snow event rolled into the Northeastern region of US. Parts of central Pennsylvania had already picked up eight inches early Thursday, with northern Jersey hit with up to five inches, Albany, N.Y., recorded four inches of snow in one hour sources reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|Ablank
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Maylynn
|268
|Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16)
|Tue
|Pig in a blanket
|2
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Feb 7
|Rufus
|29
|Albany Housing 200 South Pearl Street, Corrupti... (Feb '12)
|Feb 6
|penny soto
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|crate0308
|6
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC