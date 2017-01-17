Zachary Michael Jack: The continuing power of women marching

Last month I had the pleasure of sharing with students at Kirby Preparatory School in Santa Cruz the fascinating story of the women's marches of 1912 and 1913 led by suffragette “General” Rosalie Gardiner Jones. Even the history buffs among them were pleasantly surprised to learn that this January women's march on Washington is, in fact, a meaningful if not monumental re-do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.