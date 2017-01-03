Wolf Road eyed for high-end hotel, restaurants
Developer Tom Burke said Friday he's been in talks with a "seasoned and experienced hotel operator" who is interest in building at Burke's 6.3-acre site at 144 Wolf Road, the site of the former Lazare Lincoln dealership that closed in 2014. Burke is currently seeing approval from the Colonie Planning Board for a three-story hotel, as well as three restaurants.
