What's open, what's closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Guests watch performances during the New York State Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 87th Birthday Memorial Observance at the Empire State Plaza on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. less Guests watch performances during the New York State Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 87th Birthday Memorial Observance at the Empire State Plaza on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. less The Capital District Community Voices of Praise choir performs during the New York State Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 87th Birthday Memorial Observance at the Empire State Plaza on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, in ... more Banks: All will be closed Monday. Buses: CDTA will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|Sun
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Sat
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
|New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James...
|Jan 12
|Local
|1
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Jan 9
|Derpinstein
|2
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|BigBrother1
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC