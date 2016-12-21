Weather service: 2016 among warmest y...

Weather service: 2016 among warmest years in Albany, 2017 gets...

The National Weather Services says 2016 was one of the warmest on record in Albany and the new year will start with a burst of mild days. The average temperature in the Capital Region was 51.1 degrees last year, the weather service says, making the past year the sixth warmest on record.

