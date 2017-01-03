Watch: Kolb wants to remind Cuomo a this is not a

Courtesy Kyle Hughes of NYSNYS.com, here's video of Assembly Republican Leader Brian Kolb welcoming his new members and offering a few words to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the balance of power in Albany. "We've got to remind our governor that this is not a dictatorship - that this is three branches of government - the judiciary, the legislative and the executive branch," said Kolb.

