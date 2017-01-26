Washington Park neighborhoods to meet Monday with police on...
Residents in the Washington Park, Center Square, Hudson/Park, Park South and Lark Street business corridor will get the opportunity to discuss concerns about public safety in their Albany community on Monday at a public forum. The Albany Police Department will be giving a presentation on various topics related to the Albany neighborhoods, and will allow for questions and answers.
