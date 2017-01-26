Veteran Albany detective charged with...

Veteran Albany detective charged with DWI

A longtime Albany detective was charged with driving while intoxicated over the weekend by state troopers following a motor vehicle stop in Saratoga County, according to acting Albany Police Chief Robert Sears. Reached late Sunday, Sears confirmed that Detective Eugene O'Hanlon, 50, of Delmar, who has been with the department for nearly 30 years, was pulled over Saturday night in Malta by State Police.

